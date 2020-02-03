Photo Flash: Opening Night of MIDWIVES at George Street Playhouse

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel MIDWIVES opened January 24th to ecstatic notices.The cast celebrated after the opening night performance at George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Chris Bohjalian's book, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

See photos below!

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

Under the direction of George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, the world-premiere production of MIDWIVES stars award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.

MIDWIVES is set to run through February 16th. For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





