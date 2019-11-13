Photo Flash: First Look At Renée Taylor's MY LIFE ON A DIET At George Street Playhouse

Emmy Award-winning actress and writer Renée Taylor - known to millions as Fran Fine's food obsessed mother, Sylvia, on "The Nanny" - will bring her comedy smash MY LIFE ON A DIET to George Street Playhouse beginning this Tuesday, November 19th. Called "fascinating, lighthearted and spicy" by The New York Times, MY LIFE ON A DIET, an autobiographical comedy written by Ms. Taylor and her late husband Joseph Bologna, had an enormously successful run last season Off-Broadway under the direction of Mr. Bologna.

Get a first look at the production below!

In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is one of 22 plays, four films and nine TV movies and series that Renée and Joseph Bologna created together. Renée and Joe appeared together on Broadway in their plays LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS, IT HAD TO BE YOU and IF YOU EVER LEAVE ME ... I'M GOING WITH YOU! For film, they received an Academy Award nomination for the 1970 film adaptation of LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS. The following year, they co-wrote and co-starred in MADE FOR EACH OTHER. Renée and Joe co-directed, co-wrote and co-starred in the film adaptation of IT HAD TO BE YOU and LOVE IS ALL THERE IS (which introduced a young Angelina Jolie). For TV, the couple won Emmy Awards in 1973 for writing "Acts of Love and Other Comedies," and were nominated once again the following year for writing the TV movie "Paradise." Renée made her professional stage debut at 15 in a Purim Pageant at Madison Square Garden and earned her Actors Equity card at age 19 for appearing in THE REHEARSAL at The President Theatre. Her other stage credits include Nora and Delia Ephron's LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE; LUV (directed by Mike Nichols) and Elaine May's improvisational revue THE THIRD EAR. Her many film credits also include Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS, Elaine May's A NEW LEAF, Jerry Lewis' THE ERRAND BOY, WHITE PALACE, LIFE DURING WARTIME, Neil Simon's LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS, and more recently, THE DO-OVER and HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER. Known for her role as Sylvia Fine in "The Nanny," Renée's other notable TV acting credits include "Daddy Dearest" and the groundbreaking HBO sitcom "Dream On." (She had the distinction of appearing on these three TV shows simultaneously.) More recently she has had recurring roles on "How I Met Your Mother," "Bob's Burgers" and "Happily Divorced."

Set & lighting design is by Harry Feiner, with costume design by Pol' Atteu, sound design by Christopher "Kit" Bond, and projection design by Michael Redman.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is produced in association with Julian Schlossberg and will run through December 15th at George Street Playhouse's Arthur Laurents Theater at the brand new state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), 11 Livingston Avenue.

The playing schedule for MY LIFE ON A DIET will be Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 pm, with matinees Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. To purchase tickets, buy a subscription or for more information about George Street Playhouse, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Phone: 732-246-7717.





