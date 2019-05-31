Photo Flash: AIDA Opens At Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center reunites with Luis Salgado and the team from Salgado Productions for their third collaboration, "Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA," opening today. Previously for the theater, Salgado directed and choreographed "In the Heights" in 2017 and "Ragtime The Musical" in 2018, both of which received nominations for best regional production of a musical.

The Axelrod cast was one of the first companies to rehearse at New York City's newest studio, Open Jar Studios, where the Broadway company of "Moulin Rouge" has been rehearsing for their July opening.

On Broadway, Luis Salgado appeared in the original company of "In the Heights" and "On Your Feet!" For this production of "Aida," Salgado is working with American Idol's Ace Young, in the leading role of Radames. Ace Young is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and singer who has appeared on Broadway revivals of "Hair" and "Grease." He also toured the country in the title role of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Making her role debut as Aida is California native Anita Welch who has starred in regional productions of such shows as "The Color Purple" and "Dreamgirls." As Amneris is New Jersey native Erin Maya. Also featured are Devin Kessler as Nehebka, Angel Sigala as Mereb, Richard Coleman as Amonasro, Rutledge Varley as Pharaoh, and Clayton Howe as Zoser.

The ensemble includes John Batchan, Mathew Bautista, Katelyn Bowman, Kevin Chlapecka, Amara Decker, Taylor DeNapoli, Brian Fender, Myriam Gadri, Mariana HerreraJury, Whitney Hickman, Sarah Lindsey, Shira Math, Mickey Nixon, Kiana Rodriguez, Dwight Robinette, Will Ruff, and Justin Schaffner.

About his team, Salgado says: "I'm beyond words and extremely grateful to my creative team specially to my lighting Desingner and set Desingner who took my vision and made it come to life. Also my salgado production team Heather Hogan and Valeria Cossu have been imperative to the success of this world we are creating and the music director Ricky Romano is hands down one of the best music directors I've ever worked with."

"Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida" will be performed from May 31 through June 16. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave, Deal Park, NJ. Tickets ($38-$64) can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com. Box office: 732-531-9106, ext 14.

Photos: Rich Kowalski





