Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project, John Lodge Coming To The Newton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project, John Lodge come to The Newton Theatre in Newton this June.

PETER ROWAN & SAM GRISMAN PROJECT

THURSDAY, JUNE 12, 2025 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, April 18, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $52.50-$80.

Event link: https://skypac.org/peter-rowan-and-sam-grisman/

In a team-up with longtime family friend Peter Rowan, Sam Grisman and the band will be bringing the music of Jerry Garcia Superband's legendary album “Old and in the Way” to the stage for select performances.

SUNDAY, JULY 20, 2025 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, April 18, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $69-$102.

Event link: https://skypac.org/john-lodge/

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has announced he will be back on the road with an electrifying new show titled “Singer in a Rock and Roll Band”! This incredible new show will feature songs from the core seven albums including “Days of Future Passed”, “Seventh Sojourn”, “Octave” and the triple platinum selling album “Long Distance Voyager”. It will bring together some of the captivating moments of his “Days of Future Passed” show, all of Lodge's hits with the Moodies and tributes to all his bandmates.

Lodge will lovingly recreate “I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”, “Nights in White Satin”, “Ride My See-Saw”, “Gemini Dream”, “Tuesday Afternoon”, “The Voice”, “Steppin' in Slide Zone”, “Isn't Life Strange” and more. Experience deep cuts from these classic albums and together with the electing video and lights, be taken on a journey through time.

Comments