Perkins Center for the Arts Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An E Photo 3 Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An Enthralling Production
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 4 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical

Perkins Center for the Arts Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

Perkins Center for the Arts announces the lineup of its outdoor summer concerts, hosting a diverse collection of local artists and entertainment sharing their art with the South Jersey area.

The Perkins Gather on the Green evolved in response to our communities’ need to have accessible, diverse, and impactful arts based programs that promote gathering and healing. These events are family-friendly, pet-friendly, BYOC “Bring Your Own Chair,” and support emerging and established artists. Concerts will be held rain or shine, thanks to the covered stage. This year’s World Stage concerts will also have a dance floor, giving guests of all ages a place to groove to the music. 

The Perkins Center for the Arts offers a diverse selection of summertime entertainment, including three distinct and unique experiences: Lawn Chair, Indie Night, and World Stage concerts. Concerts with a ticket fee support the performers directly. 

The Lawn Chair Concert Series is comprised of local musicians varying from cover bands to independent musicians and invites guests to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy the venue. The Indie Night Concert Series highlights indie music genres like indie rock, indie pop, folk, and experimental musicians and supports emerging musicians. The World Stage: Dance it Out Series uses Dance as a universal language to feature cultural performances from various regions worldwide.

Event Lineup

June 20
World Stage: Dance It Out! Swing Style with Abe Speller Quartet and Greg & Laurie Swing Perkins Center Moorestown

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/96 

June 23
Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown
Indie Concert featuring Out of Service, Hopesos/Belvoirs, and Beenbetter at 6:30 p.m., $10

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/89

June 27
World Stage: Dance It Out! Afro-Caribbean Style, featuring Segunda Quimbamba, Perkins Center Moorestown

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/97 

July 11:
World Stage: Dance It Out! Cumbia style featuring Viva Vallenato!, Perkins Center Moorestown

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/98 

July 14
Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown
Indie Concert featuring Sweep Echo, Think Machine, and Valendina, at 6:30 p.m., $10

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/89

July 18
World Stage: Dance It Out! Middle Eastern Style with Joseph Tayoun and Meesha Dance, Perkins Center Moorestown

https://perkinsimages.artcentercanvas.com/library/system/EVENT_99.jpg 

July 25
World Stage: Dance It Out! Bollywood Style, Perkins Center Moorestown

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/100 

July 28
DeCafe on the Lawn, Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown
Jair-Rohm Parker Wells New Age at 6 p.m.; $20

August 4
Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown
Indie Concert featuring All Systems Go, Wishful Thinking, and Floracene, at 6:30 p.m., $10

https://canvas.perkinsarts.org/events/89



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week Photo
Luna Stage to Welcome Student Workshop of AVENUE Q This Week

Luna Stage will welcome Montclair High School students in a Career Internship Program (CIP) project: a workshop production of the poignant and irreverent musical, Avenue Q!

2
Rufus Wainwright Performs Music From His New Release Folkocracy at MPAC This Month Photo
Rufus Wainwright Performs Music From His New Release Folkocracy at MPAC This Month

One of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation, Rufus Wainwright performs music from his new release Folkocracy at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 29 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

3
JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City Photo
JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) in partnership with Jersey City Free Public Library (Cunningham Branch) and I Love Greenville will present WHAT JERSEY CITY MEANS TO ME Featuring Kevin Powell. A human & civil rights activist, poet, journalist, filmmaker, author of 16 books, Hip-hop historian and author of an upcoming Tupac Shakur biography, Powell is a native son of the Greenville section of Jersey City.

4
Groundbreaking Play ALL MY SONS By Arthur Miller Opens At Star Royale Theatre For A Riveti Photo
Groundbreaking Play ALL MY SONS By Arthur Miller Opens At Star Royale Theatre For A Riveting Two-Weekend Run

Star Royale Theatre (formerly Rhino Theatre) renowned for its commitment to produce high quality theatre has announced the highly anticipated opening of a two-week run of Arthur Miller's masterful play, 'All My Sons.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Music Mountain Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange, NJ (7/15-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Democracy Sucks by Monica Bauer
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Attacca Quartet and American Repertory Ballet 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand to God
Nutley Little Theatre (6/09-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You