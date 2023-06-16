Perkins Center for the Arts Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

Perkins Center for the Arts announces the lineup of its outdoor summer concerts, hosting a diverse collection of local artists and entertainment sharing their art with the South Jersey area.

The Perkins Gather on the Green evolved in response to our communities’ need to have accessible, diverse, and impactful arts based programs that promote gathering and healing. These events are family-friendly, pet-friendly, BYOC “Bring Your Own Chair,” and support emerging and established artists. Concerts will be held rain or shine, thanks to the covered stage. This year’s World Stage concerts will also have a dance floor, giving guests of all ages a place to groove to the music.

The Perkins Center for the Arts offers a diverse selection of summertime entertainment, including three distinct and unique experiences: Lawn Chair, Indie Night, and World Stage concerts. Concerts with a ticket fee support the performers directly.

The Lawn Chair Concert Series is comprised of local musicians varying from cover bands to independent musicians and invites guests to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy the venue. The Indie Night Concert Series highlights indie music genres like indie rock, indie pop, folk, and experimental musicians and supports emerging musicians. The World Stage: Dance it Out Series uses Dance as a universal language to feature cultural performances from various regions worldwide.

Event Lineup

June 20

World Stage: Dance It Out! Swing Style with Abe Speller Quartet and Greg & Laurie Swing Perkins Center Moorestown

June 23

Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown

Indie Concert featuring Out of Service, Hopesos/Belvoirs, and Beenbetter at 6:30 p.m., $10

June 27

World Stage: Dance It Out! Afro-Caribbean Style, featuring Segunda Quimbamba, Perkins Center Moorestown

July 11:

World Stage: Dance It Out! Cumbia style featuring Viva Vallenato!, Perkins Center Moorestown

July 14

Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown

Indie Concert featuring Sweep Echo, Think Machine, and Valendina, at 6:30 p.m., $10

July 18

World Stage: Dance It Out! Middle Eastern Style with Joseph Tayoun and Meesha Dance, Perkins Center Moorestown

July 25

World Stage: Dance It Out! Bollywood Style, Perkins Center Moorestown

July 28

DeCafe on the Lawn, Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown

Jair-Rohm Parker Wells New Age at 6 p.m.; $20

August 4

Evergreen Lawn, Perkins Center Moorestown

Indie Concert featuring All Systems Go, Wishful Thinking, and Floracene, at 6:30 p.m., $10

