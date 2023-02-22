Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patrizio Buanne Comes to The Victoria Theater at NJPAC in October

The performance is on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Multi-platinum Neapolitan crooner Patrizio Buanne will return to New Jersey to perform at the Victoria Theater at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street, Newark) on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $49.50 and $100 (plus applicable fees) and available now through NJPAC.org or 1-888-GO-NJPAC.

For the past decade on concert stages around the world, Patrizio Buanne has thrilled audiences with his seductive vocals, and sold over 10 million albums worldwide. His blend of sexy ballads and up-tempo tunes are all rooted in the pop traditions of his Southern Italian homeland, earning him the title: "The Ambassador of Dolce Vita." On best-selling albums like The Italian, Viva la Dolce Vita and more recent DVD Celebration! and Italianissimo, comes back to the States after successful tours in Australia, South Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia following the release of BRAVO Patrizio, a compilation CD of his most popular songs.




