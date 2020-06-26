Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Summer Online Theater School Classes

In response to the Coronavirus National Emergency and statewide and global shutdowns, Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Managing Director), has announced the continuation of online classes this summer from their Theater School. Classes designed for students ages 7 to 17 will be delivered weekly starting July 13th and will feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in our in-person classes.

Summer Theater School Virtual Classes July 13-Aug 14

5-week session includes:

Private Voice ages 9 &up. Mon-Fri between 3:00pm-8:00pm TUITION: $200

Private Coaching ages 9 & up. Thursdays between 2:30pm-8:00pm TUITION: $200

Character Party ages 7-8. Mondays 9:15am-10:15am TUITION: $125

Creative Storytellers ages 7-8. Tuesdays 10:00am-11:00am TUITION: $125

Musical Theatre Workshop ages 9-12. Variety of Times Available TUITION: $175

Acting Technique ages 9-17. Variety of Times Available TUITION: $150

Creative Playwriting ages 9-12. Thursdays 4:00pm-5:00pm; ages 13-1 Thursdays 5:15pm-6:15pm TUITION: $150

Improv ages 9-12. Wednesdays 4:00pm - 5pm TUITION: $150

Shakespeare ages 13-17. Fridays 3:30-4:30pm TUITION: $175

Enrollment is ongoing, but spots are limited and are expected to sell out. Visit PaperMill.org for class listings, schedules and the registration form. Contact classes@PaperMill for more information.

