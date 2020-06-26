Shutdown Streaming
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Summer Online Theater School Classes

Jun. 26, 2020  
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Summer Online Theater School Classes

In response to the Coronavirus National Emergency and statewide and global shutdowns, Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stotts-Managing Director), has announced the continuation of online classes this summer from their Theater School. Classes designed for students ages 7 to 17 will be delivered weekly starting July 13th and will feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in our in-person classes.

Summer Theater School Virtual Classes July 13-Aug 14

5-week session includes:

Private Voice ages 9 &up. Mon-Fri between 3:00pm-8:00pm TUITION: $200

Private Coaching ages 9 & up. Thursdays between 2:30pm-8:00pm TUITION: $200

Character Party ages 7-8. Mondays 9:15am-10:15am TUITION: $125

Creative Storytellers ages 7-8. Tuesdays 10:00am-11:00am TUITION: $125

Musical Theatre Workshop ages 9-12. Variety of Times Available TUITION: $175

Acting Technique ages 9-17. Variety of Times Available TUITION: $150

Creative Playwriting ages 9-12. Thursdays 4:00pm-5:00pm; ages 13-1 Thursdays 5:15pm-6:15pm TUITION: $150

Improv ages 9-12. Wednesdays 4:00pm - 5pm TUITION: $150

Shakespeare ages 13-17. Fridays 3:30-4:30pm TUITION: $175

Enrollment is ongoing, but spots are limited and are expected to sell out. Visit PaperMill.org for class listings, schedules and the registration form. Contact classes@PaperMill for more information.


