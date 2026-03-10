Los Lonely Boys to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Los Lonely Boys will perform at the venue on Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. The concert will take place at the theatre’s location on East Main Street in Patchogue, Long Island.

Tickets range from $43 to $73, including fees, and will go on sale to the public Friday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the theatre box office, by phone, or online.

Los Lonely Boys—brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza—have built their career around a blend of blues, rock, and Latin influences they describe as “Texican rock & roll.” The group rose to national prominence with their 2003 self-titled debut album, which included the No. 1 hit “Heaven.” The single earned the band a Grammy Award and helped the album remain on the Billboard Top 200 for more than 76 weeks, selling over two million copies.

The band’s early success was boosted by support from Willie Nelson, who discovered their demo through a family connection, invited them to perform at Farm Aid, and recorded with the trio at his studio. Over the years, the group has collaborated with artists including Carlos Santana and Willie Nelson and appeared at major venues and events.

Their story was also documented in the film Cottonfields and Crossroads, which chronicles the band’s rise from a musical family in San Angelo, Texas to international recognition.

In 2013, the group faced a setback when Henry Garza was seriously injured in a stage accident, forcing the cancellation of numerous shows. The incident led the band to step back and reassess their priorities.

After several years of touring, the Garza brothers took a break in 2019 to focus on family life before returning to the road in 2022. Since then, they have resumed touring and even opened for The Who during the summer.

In 2024, the band released Resurrection through BMG, a studio album that continues their signature Texican rock sound while incorporating elements of soul, roots music, and rock. The release marked their first major project following their time away from touring.

They can be purchased at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts box office, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online, Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m.