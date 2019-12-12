Palisades Virtuosi to Perform Concert At The Ridgewood Conservatory

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio will be in concert on Friday, December 27 @ 2:00 PM at The Ridgewood Conservatory, 409 Sette Drive in Paramus, New Jersey, as part of the school's open house.

The Virtuosi, in residence at the conservatory for the past three years, will perform The Sea Princess by Seymour Barab, based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale The Little Mermaid, for flute, clarinet, piano and voice. Special guest for this performance will be Timothy Maureen Cole, soprano, who will delight audiences with this charming tale told in story and song. This work was commissioned by PV and received its premiere performance in March 2005.

Palisades Virtuosi will also premiere a new work for flute, clarinet & piano, Images of Vétheuil by Taylor Goodson, who will be in attendance. The piece was inspired Monet's impressionist paintings of the French village of Vétheuil. Visit the composer at https://www.facebook.com/tayloragoodson/. The concert will also feature performances by students of The Ridgewood Conservatory.

Reservations for free tickets are strongly suggested as there is limited seating. Free tickets are downloadable at https://palisadesvirtuositrc.brownpapertickets.com/. Reservations can also be made by calling 201-612-6686. A reception and tours of the school facilities will follow the concert.

The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records, with Volume Seven currently in production. Visit them at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/.





