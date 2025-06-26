PIPPIN Comes to Fool Moon Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fool Moon Theatre Company’s production of Stephen Schwartz’s classic musical “Pippin” will be performed on July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27, at Margate Community Church. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of “Pippin” continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

There's “magic to do” when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in this iconic and unforgettable Broadway musical masterpiece. With an infectiously memorable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, “Pippin” is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

“’Pippin’ is an amazing musical—full of powerful and poignant music, flashy Bob Fosse-style choreography, theatrical whimsy and, of course, magic,” said Director Paul Herron. “All these elements tell a coming-of-age story of a young man searching for the meaning in life. It’s charming, satiric, wacky, and full of brilliant songs and amazing dances. We are lucky to have a cast who could do the show justice.”

Topping the cast as Pippin is Nick Efstatos, last seen in Fool Moon’s “Clue,” as well as Fool Moon veterans Satya Byers as the Leading Player, Mike Moore as King Charles, Rosanna Consalvo Sarto as Fastrada, and Chikita Wallace as Berthe. The ensemble is made up of multiple talented young performers. Theater veteran Joe Lazarus designed and created the set, while Rob Tucker serves as musical director and Francesca Merlino, choreographer.

“’Pippin’ is one of the most intriguing musicals ever written," said Herron. "At its heart, ‘Pippin’ is a magical parable about how to stay true to oneself.”



Margate Community Church is located at 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate; door is on Thurlow Avenue. Show times are 7:30p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $35 regular admission, $30 for seniors and $25 students.

