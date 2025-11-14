PERENNIAL LAND - The Data Forest Immersive Installation Opens At Morris Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morris Museum will present "Perennial Land - The Data Forest", an experiential installation by Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger that combines the beauty of various forest environments with the importance of data-driven insights into a human's impact on nature.

Stepping into a space transformed into a multi-climate forest, tech and tools about resources and equity are seamlessly integrated into the environment like trees. We want to push aside the modern habit of thinking of nature-culture divide, decolonize technology and highlight the ways landscape contributes to social, political and psychic ideas of space. The vulnerability of the environment is directly related to that of certain communities.

The event is on view at the Morris Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate in Morristown, NJ, from November 7, 2025, to April 5, 2026, the exhibition is created and directed by Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger, with original music by Nana Simopoulos and curation by Bryant Smal.

Morris Museum: 6 Normandy Heights Rd, Morristown, NJ

Wednesday to Sunday 11 AM - 5 PM

Get Tickets: morrismuseum.org / More Infos: laiacabreraco.com/perennialland

November 7, 2025 - April 5, 2026