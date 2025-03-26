PERENNIAL LAND – THE DATA FOREST To Premiere At Jersey City Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center will present Perennial Land – The Data Forest, an innovative two-part installation that delves into the intricate relationship between nature, culture, and environmental justice.

This groundbreaking work, conceived and directed by Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger, utilizes visual poetry, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven storytelling to create an immersive experience that encourages audiences to reflect on their role in addressing climate change.

Running from April 3-10, 2025, the installation will be open on weekdays from 4-9 PM and by appointment, and weekends from 1-6 PM, at Jersey City Theater Center, 165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ (Entrance on Barrow Street). Perennial Land – The Data Forest is free and open to the public.

The installation is composed of two interconnected elements:

An Immersive Film Experience – A visually compelling journey that intertwines themes of care, climate justice, data, empathy, and nature, highlighting the urgency of environmental issues.

An Interactive Video Installation – A gesture-responsive, dynamic landscape that invites audiences to explore their connection with nature and their personal agency in tackling climate challenges.

Through the fusion of cultural narratives, economic systems, and environmental activism, Perennial Land – The Data Forest offers a thought-provoking examination of how landscapes shape social, political, and psychological perspectives while imagining potential futures.

“This installation challenges us to engage with the urgent realities of climate change in a deeply personal and interactive way,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. “By blending art, technology, and storytelling, Perennial Land – The Data Forest invites us not only to witness but to participate in reimagining our world. We have been working with Laia and Isabelle since 2018, and they always bring the most innovative work. At JCTC, we are dedicated to fostering dialogue that bridges communities and inspires action. We are honored to host this visionary project that dares to look into the future utilizing the latest technology.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.laiacabreraco.com/perennialland

