PARADE Opens This Weekend At Roundtable Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roundtable Theatre Company is presenting the Tony-award winning musical PARADE, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and book by Alfred Uhry.

Set in 1913 Georgia and inspired by true events, PARADE recounts the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager wrongfully accused of a heinous crime. Against a backdrop of prejudice, sensationalism, and political ambition, Frank's trial and the accompanying media storm reveal the deep divisions and biases of the American South. At its core, PARADE is a powerful examination of love, injustice, and the pursuit of truth.

This limited engagement will be performed at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. Performances are Friday and Saturday April 25-26 at 7:30pm, Sunday April 27th at 3pm; and Thursday and Friday May 1-2 at 7:30pm, and Saturday May 3rd at 3:00pm.

PARADE explores the destructive impact of bigotry, the dangers of snap judgments, and the ongoing struggle for justice. With its sweeping score and a compelling narrative, PARADE highlights how fear and hatred can distort reality - a message that resonates strongly in today's world. Although set over a century ago, the issues addressed - antisemitism, racism, media manipulation, and systemic inequality – remain painfully relevant. In an era marked by division and misinformation, PARADE reminds us of the importance of seeking truth and standing up for one another.

PARADE is directed by Erin Miller, with musical direction by Christopher Vehmas, and choreography by Victoria Marino. Producers Tom Miller and Victoria Marino lead a creative team that includes Casey Giblin (Stage Manager), Peter Downing (Production Supervisor), Matthew Allegretta (Set Design), Jeremy Peluso (Sound Design), Colleen Conwell (Lighting), Karen d'Entremont (Props), and Erin Miller (Costumes). Director Erin Miller shares “Bringing the real-life case of Leo Frank to the stage has been one of the most daunting – and deeply rewarding – challenges of my career. Every moment spent working alongside this incredible cast, crew, and creative team has been a gift. Now more than ever, this true story needs to be told.”

Featuring a cast of 38 performers and a 10-piece live orchestra, this production captures the full emotional impact of Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed and Tony-winning score with breathtaking vocal power, thanks to the passion and unwavering efforts of music director Christopher Vehmas. From rousing ensemble numbers to intimate, heart-wrenching solos, every moment of music is brought to life with stunning depth and richness. The production's scale and lush musicality create a deeply immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience.

PARADE stars Joe Tolentino as Leo Frank and Toni Braun as Lucille Frank. Their performances anchor the emotional core of the story - a marriage tested by public scrutiny and a love that endures adversity. Tolentino brings a quiet intensity and vulnerability to Leo, capturing a man caught in a storm of injustice and public scrutiny. Opposite him, Braun delivers a deeply moving portrayal of Lucille - a woman whose strength, compassion, and fierce determination evolve into one of the most poignant emotional arcs in the musical. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their portrayals bring a profound humanity to a story rooted in tragedy. The production is further elevated by a powerhouse group of supporting performers who bring the world of PARADE to vivid life – Saadiq Muhammad as Jim Conley, Marc Cruz as Frankie Epps, Zachary Smith-Michaels as Hugh Dorsey, Matt Allegretta as Tom Watson, Leanne McMackin as Mrs. Phagan, AJ Rosario as Britt Craig, Mahalia Jackson as Minne/Angela, Brendan Garnett as Newt Lee, Mike Vriesma as Luther Rosse/Detective Starnes, Anthony Finke as Young Soldier, Jeff Parsons as Old Soldier/Judge Roan, Aaron Hancock as Riley, and Melissa Giordano as Sally Slaton. Nick Marino, Ed Fiore, Meghan Abdo, Sam Aginsky, Rod Belle, EJ Calabrese, Rita Carfi, Sara Dennerlein, Alicia Hayes, Stephanie Neeck, Megan Panzera, Julie Roccanova, D'Angelo Rodriguez, and Hannah Smith round out the ensemble, delivering soaring vocals and emotionally charged performances that make the historical stakes of the story feel all too real.

Roundtable's production of PARADE is brought to life by a cast reflecting the rich diversity of our community, with performers of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds contributing to the storytelling. This inclusive representation deepens the emotional resonance of the show's themes — identity, justice, and belonging — and reinforces the idea that the fight against bigotry and injustice is a shared responsibility. The cast spans an impressive age range from 14 to 70, offering a true cross-section of talent and experience. This multi-generational ensemble adds layers of depth to a story rooted in both community and conflict. Among the many standouts are the four young girls central to the story — Mary Phagan and her three friends — who are double cast with exceptional young performers: Sophie Bonaguide and Marcie Wolfe (Mary Phagan), Ava Acconzo and Laura Castaneda (Iola Stover), Noelle Santosuosso and Emme Villarreal (Essie), and Emi Simmonds and Mika Sapena (Monteen). Their authenticity and emotional presence bring a remarkable level of poignancy and realism to the production.

One of the most gripping elements of PARADE is the dramatization of Leo Frank's trial — a centerpiece of the show that pulses with tension, bias, and theatricality. Through searing testimony, conflicting motives, and a public hungry for a scapegoat, the courtroom becomes a battleground not just for Leo's fate, but for the soul of a divided community. The staging captures both the spectacle and the tragedy of justice gone awry, making these scenes some of the most impactful in the production.

Experience a story that changed history – and continues to inspire change today.

Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. Tickets are available now - https://cur8.com/22464/project/130375. Seating is assigned, rather than General Admission, so you will select your seats at time of purchase.

Comments