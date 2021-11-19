Opera At Florham to Present Their WINTER SPECTACULAR

Opera at Florham will present their Winter Spectacular on Sunday, December 5, 2021 @3pm at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Ave, Morristown, NJ featuring Opera arias, classic carols, and jazzy holiday favorites are performed by soprano Julianne Casey and baritone Kevin Jasaitis from the Manhattan School of Music.

The young artists are joined by mezzo-soprano Mariana Karpatova, their program narrator. Piano accompaniment is provided by Artistic Director Mary Pinto.

Tickets are $25. More information at https://www.operaatflorham.org/event-details/winter-spectacular