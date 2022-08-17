Opera At Florham Presents: THE MADNESS THAT EXISTS IN OPERA

Enjoy an incredible Operatic concert with professional vocal artists exploring the crazy behaviors we find in Opera on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3 pm.

The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ.

Tickets are $25 for adults; to buy tickets and for more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191910®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.operaatflorham.org%2Fevents-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.