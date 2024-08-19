OUTSIDE THE FRAME By Drew Griffiths Will Premiere in Princeton, NJ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey-based theater company Chimera Productions will present its 16th production, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons by Sam Steiner, in Princeton, New Jersey on August 29, 30, and 31 at 8 p.m. The play, presented in the intimate 60-seat theater inside Princeton's Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, is an intense new drama about what art and love mean when everything is instant, reality can be manipulated, and the toll it takes on us.

The plot focuses on Martin, an artist struggling to land his next show, who crosses paths with a new artist named Alex. When Alex creates a new controversial work, the consequences have permanent results that reveal a side of Martin that shocks his inner circle.

Longtime friends and collaborators Jeffrey Alan Davis, a high school drama teacher, and Drew Griffiths, a playwright, actor, and author, are the founders of Chimera Productions. Both are especially looking forward to bringing this stirring play to the stage alongside a talented cast of on-the-rise actors.

"Outside the Frame is Chimera Productions' second original production. It's a play about isolation, relationships, and manipulation that is now part of all of our lives. The tight and unique drama unfolds around the insular art world. It includes characters we can all identify with as they struggle to balance their desires, the burden of their past, and what it means to be connected in a society where everything can be digitized into a commodity instantaneously," said playwright Griffiths.

Devin Massih, who plays Martin's agent Allison, said, "Returning to the stage after a long performing hiatus fills me with pride, as I am once again part of a play that challenges and inspires."

Tim Moran, who plays ___, said, "I love working on original stories and Outside the Frame tells a very intriguing story in a unique way that will leave audiences with a lot to think about on the car ride home."

Davis and Griffiths are committed to keeping theater affordable, with tickets available for as little as $15, comparable to a movie ticket, thereby opening the art form to a wide range of audiences.

This production of Outside the Frame stars Melissa Calicchio, Elijah Davis, Jeffrey Allen Davis, Devin Massih, and Tim Moran.

Tickets will be available at the door starting at 7:30 p.m. each night of the performance for $25 ($15 for Students/Seniors and ACP members), via cash, Venmo or PayPal, or can be purchased in advance via Chimera Productions' Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, which runs through August 15.

