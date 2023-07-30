ON THE TOWN to Play Music Mountain Theater Next Month

The show runs August 4 through August 20.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo 4 Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

ON THE TOWN to Play Music Mountain Theater Next Month

With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of Three Sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. Goofy ladies' man Ozzie is looking for a date--maybe seven or eight--and studious innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days' worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But when idealistic Gabey falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl -- and, on the way, find all of the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish. Joined by Claire, a sophisticated anthropologist with a red-hot heart, and Hildy, a sweetly aggressive cab driver on the lam, the sailors careen through museums and nightclubs, Carnegie Hall and Coney Island, before Gabey and Ivy are finally united -- just in the knick of time. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest.

Leading the cast of On The Town is Louis Palena (Gabey), Shan Williams (Ozzy), Wyatt Kim (Chip), Jaimie Geddes (Ivy Smith), Joan Shubin (Hildy Esterhazy), and Jenny McNiven (Claire DeLoone). The ensemble of On The Town is Cathy Alaimo (Mme. Maude P. Dilly), Denise Boyle (Flossie), Nicole Chipman (Flossie's friend), Justin Derry (Pitkin), Caleb Duffy, Caleb Ferraez (Andy), Eva Guasconi, Dalia Hamilton (Mrs. S Uperman), Kate Jones, Brianna Kane, Libby Kane (Lucy Schmeeler), Nicholas LaRussa, Katie Prikril, Todd Roman (Figment), Tyree Taylor (Tom).

On The Town is directed and choreographed by Jordan Brennan. The show runs August 4 through August 20 with Friday & Saturday evenings at 8pm and Saturday & Sunday matinees at 3pm at Music Mountain Theater in Lambertville, NJ.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Set For SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Midnight Theatre Photo
Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Set For SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Midnight Theatre

On August 4th Pinnella, along with his 12-Piece Big Band, will make their NYC and Midnight Theatre debut for an evening that features one of Frank Sinatra's most infamous concert performances live in its entirety.

2
State Theatre New Jersey to Present BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE in August Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE in August

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.” 

3
OGCMA to Present SYMPHONIC DECIBELS: GREAT WORKS FOR ORCHESTRA AND ORGAN Next Week Photo
OGCMA to Present SYMPHONIC DECIBELS: GREAT WORKS FOR ORCHESTRA AND ORGAN Next Week

OGCMA will present the finale to its popular 'Summer Stars' classical series on Thursday, August 3 (7:30 PM) at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove NJ. 'Symphonic Decibels: Great Works for Orchestra and Organ' will feature works by Mendelssohn, Boellmann and Saint-Saens performed by the Mid Atlantic Orchestra, under the direction of Jason Tramm and the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ, played by Gordon Turk.

4
Registration Is Open Until August 11 For LE DÎNER EN BLANC Jersey City, An Unforgett Photo
Registration Is Open Until August 11 For LE DÎNER EN BLANC Jersey City, An Unforgettable Evening On August 17

The magical, Parisian-inspired community event, Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City, is open for registration. Guests need to purchase tickets before August 11 at 11:59 pm to attend the event on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Surflight Theatre (6/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Popcorn Falls
Surflight Theatre (9/27-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You