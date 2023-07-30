ON THE TOWN to Play Music Mountain Theater Next Month

With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of Three Sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. Goofy ladies' man Ozzie is looking for a date--maybe seven or eight--and studious innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days' worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But when idealistic Gabey falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl -- and, on the way, find all of the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish. Joined by Claire, a sophisticated anthropologist with a red-hot heart, and Hildy, a sweetly aggressive cab driver on the lam, the sailors careen through museums and nightclubs, Carnegie Hall and Coney Island, before Gabey and Ivy are finally united -- just in the knick of time. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest.

Leading the cast of On The Town is Louis Palena (Gabey), Shan Williams (Ozzy), Wyatt Kim (Chip), Jaimie Geddes (Ivy Smith), Joan Shubin (Hildy Esterhazy), and Jenny McNiven (Claire DeLoone). The ensemble of On The Town is Cathy Alaimo (Mme. Maude P. Dilly), Denise Boyle (Flossie), Nicole Chipman (Flossie's friend), Justin Derry (Pitkin), Caleb Duffy, Caleb Ferraez (Andy), Eva Guasconi, Dalia Hamilton (Mrs. S Uperman), Kate Jones, Brianna Kane, Libby Kane (Lucy Schmeeler), Nicholas LaRussa, Katie Prikril, Todd Roman (Figment), Tyree Taylor (Tom).

On The Town is directed and choreographed by Jordan Brennan. The show runs August 4 through August 20 with Friday & Saturday evenings at 8pm and Saturday & Sunday matinees at 3pm at Music Mountain Theater in Lambertville, NJ.