OGCMA Presents US Navy Cruisers On Independence Day Weekend

THE UNITED STATES NAVY BAND CRUISERS is one of the premier musical organizations of the U.S. Navy. The Cruisers will perform in Ocean Grove as part of OGCMA's traditional family entertainment offerings. The Cruisers will strike up contemporary/popular music including jazz, rhythm & blues, classic rock, pop, adult contemporary, and their own original material.

Since its inception in 1925, the U.S. Navy Band has been entertaining audiences and supporting the Navy with some of the best musicians in the country, performing more than 270 public concerts and 1,300 ceremonies each year - from national concert tours to presidential inaugurals to memorial services at Arlington National Cemetery. The U.S. Navy Band is dedicated to the education of younger musicians. Their Music in the Schools program features band members presenting clinics, master classes and recitals at local schools.

Every spring, the Concert Band hosts its annual Young Artist Solo Competition. The U.S. Navy Band, nationally and internationally, stands for musical and military excellence. Whether performing at Carnegie Hall, the White House, or a rural civic auditorium; sharing the stage with Ernest Borgnine, Itzhak Perlman, Branford Marsalis or Vince Gill; or appearing on television programs like Today, Meet the Press and Good Morning America and in films like Clear and Present Danger, the U.S. Navy Band is constantly reaffirming why they are The World's Best.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You