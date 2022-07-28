Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Scholarship To Aspiring Artist To Study Animation And Fine Arts

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded Pilar Carranza, a graduate of the Leonia High School class of 2022 in Leonia, New Jersey, its fourth annual scholarship. This fall, Carranza plans to attend Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and study animation and fine arts.

The NNJCF donor advised fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Frank DeLorenzo. A $2,000 scholarship award is given to a student, who demonstrates talent and ambition as an artist, musician, or writer, to further his or her education.

During high school, Carranza was active with several arts organizations. She joined Vox Angelica/Treble Choir, Chamber Choir, Bergen County Choir, and the New Jersey All-State Treble Choir. In addition, Carranza assumed leadership positions serving as president of VXA from 2021-2022 and secretary on the Leonia High School Senate Senior Committee. She also helped other students by participating as a Peer Leader and joined the National Honor Society.

This aspiring artist pursued her creative interests participating with the Limelighters, Project Greenlight, LMAC Fine Arts, and the Science Academy Mural Committee. Carranza also was an artist and organizer of Chalktivism, a student-led organization. Among her volunteer activities in the community, she was involved with the Leonia Vaccine Clinic in 2021. For four years, she assisted at the Closter Animal Welfare Society.

"The namesake of the fund, Frank DeLorenzo, was a good friend, growing up in Leonia in the 1950's and early '60's, and he was an inspiration to all who knew him. Singer, song-writer, artist, actor, comedian: Frankie could liven up any room, any group, anytime, anywhere. Establishing the Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund has been my way of keeping alive the memory and the spirit of a uniquely gifted human being.

"This NNJCF fund helps students like this year's recipient, Pilar Carranza, obtain needed training to pursue a career in the arts," said Paul Coopersmith, a classmate of DeLorenzo and the Fund's creator and advisor.



The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation offers the region a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health. The foundation provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors define and realize their philanthropic goals. Establishing a donor advised fund in honor or in memory of a loved one or a field of interest fund to support an issue is gratifying personally and results in real impacts made locally and regionally," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

For further information about the NNJCF, The Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to set up a charitable fund, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to nnjcf@nnjcf.org.