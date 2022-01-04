North Star Theater Company Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

North Star Theater Company will once again partner with Our Lady of the Lake R. C. Church in Sparta to present the family-friendly blockbuster musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. The North Star Theater Company production team includes Allison Ognibene, director; Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, music director; Kelly Dacus-Smith, choreographer; Linda Kadar, stage manager; Nathan Simmons, producer; John Kollar, technical director; Travis Prol, sound designer.

The performances will take place at two venues. Masks must be worn. The first weekend the performance will be held at OLL's McKenna Hall, located at 294 S Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871, on Friday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, *January 29, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 30, at 2 p.m. On Saturday, January 29, there will be a special spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Knights of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. that includes the show for an additional cost of $10 per ticket. Masks may be taken off for dinner. Patrons who only wish to attend the show and not the dinner on 1/29 should arrive after 7:30 p.m.

The second venue Joseph will be held at Sussex County Community College's Performing Art Center, located at 1 College Hill in Newton, NJ. Show times are Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 6, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65+ and students 18 and younger and can be purchased at https://northstar.booktix.com. The spaghetti dinner on 1/29/22 is an additional $10 per ticket and can be purchased at the ticket site.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main characters Narrator played by Julia Kadar of Sparta and Cassandra Barckett of Pompton Lakes, the musical follows preferred son Joseph played by Jake Jackson of Washington. Joseph's adoring father Jacob is played by Walter Stanek of Byram.

After being sold into slavery by his eleven brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, played by Michael Foster of Hardyston, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife, played by Lindsay Rich of Mt. Arlington. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh played by Todd Smith of Sparta. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

"In North Star Theater Company's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, we wanted to musical to be viewed in the eyes of children," remarked Ognibene. "We incorporated light-hearted elements throughout the story. For example, Joseph will be riding a scooter for his chariot and Potiphar plays with legos to build his pyramid empire."

The kids who are in the cast include Cassia Beirne of Wantage; Sofia diPalma of Allamuchy; Declan Griffith of Newfoundland; Alex Stanek of Byram; and Sparta residents, Vanya Iyer; Jennifer Kollar; Charlotte Rufino; Michaela Rufino and Katherine Smith.

The eleven brothers are played by the following actors: Dan Burg of New Providence; Gavin Bermingham of Newton; Stephen Burke of Secaucus; Dominic Chiocchi of Stockholm; Phil Cocilovo of Montague; Shea Harrison of Sparta; Christopher Motto of Andover; George Ngo of Fort Lee; Donald Pauselius of Mine Hill; Dominick Vito Rocco Bartolomeo of Sparta and Molly McQueeny of Sparta.

The women from Canaan and Egypt include Sparta residents Lillian Farrell, Julianne Froehlich, Dianna Kollar, Kelcie Rivera, and Vernon resident, Kim Knabb. Ishmaelites and Egyptian guards are played by Sparta residents Dominick Bartolomeo Sr., Max Cagno, John Klumpp and Andover resident, James McGovern.

NSTC's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will also feature company dancers from Dance Expression Dance Arts of Hamburg. The dancers include Sadie Biondo of Ogdensburg; Calleigh Brown of Vernon; Julia Chmielowiec of Vernon; Gina McGuire of Hamburg; Gabby Rosanelli of Hamburg; Teagan Skretkowicz of Hardyston; Miranda Smith of Sparta; and Sabrina Smith of Sparta.