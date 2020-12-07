North Star Theater Company Celebrates The Season With Community Events

To celebrate the holiday season with COVID-19 parameters, North Star Theater Company (NSTC) has collaborated with several churches in Sussex County, Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church (OLL) in Sparta and Western Hills Christian Church in Tranquility to spread good cheer.

Throughout the month of December, teenagers, along with parental chaperones from both NSTC and OLL, are Christmas caroling throughout the community. The group already sang outside of OLL's tree lighting and manger unveiling, Bristol Glen Nursing Home and the Homestead Nursing Home. During their visit to the Homestead, the teens delivered packages of goodies collected by OLL parishioners. In the weeks to come, the 18-member group, donning matching face masks and red and green scarves, will be singing at Knoll Heights in Sparta and the Sparta Police Station and on the lawn outside of St. Moritz Restaurant.

The North Star Christmas Carolers is musically directed by Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, of Newton, who is on the board of NSTC and teaches music at both Sparta High School and Sussex County Community College. "I was asked by NSTC to take on this project. Having been sheltered in place for almost a year, to present something safely at this time was important to us."

Along with Gianuzzi, the carolers include Sparta residents Matthew Compa, Paige and Anmarie DeGiovanni, Bill Fell, Julia Kadar, Emma McNamara, Molly McQueeney, Allison Ognibene, Ella, Luke and Nate Simmons, Hannah Peterson, Miranda, Sabrina and Todd Smith, and Anna Yerofeyev; and Phil Cocilovo of Montague. To enjoy the complete performance recorded by NSTC's Jodi Halteman, visit https://youtu.be/Up4XrrbfuRM.

"It was a wonderful collaboration to support the teens in our parish who were in need of service hours. To team up with the theater and bring the merriment of the season and to sing throughout the community has been truly uplifting for us," remarked Ognibene, youth minister of OLL and board member at NSTC.

Gianuzzi is also directing "The Birth," written by Frederick Buechner and adapted by Ryan Stockton. The powerful story of the birth of Jesus is told from three different perspectives - the inn keeper (played by Phil Cocilovo), the Wise Man (played by Nate Simmons), and the Shepherd (played by Matthew Compa). The story is narrated by Anmarie DeGiovanni, with supporting characters Ella Simmons as the voice angel, Bill Fell as Herrod and ensemble singers, Luke Simmons and Paige DeGiovanni.

All performances of "The Birth" will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Kristine Simmons. "The Birth" performances will be on Saturday, December 19, at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, December 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Western Hills Christian Church, 40 Kennedy Rd, Tranquility, NJ 07879. Tickets are free and can be ordered by visiting www.northstartheater.org. Due to Covid-19 protocol, tickets are very limited to 35 seats per show. Audience members must order tickets prior to performances and wear masks at all times during the one hour performance. Please note tickets are not available at the door. A special performance for Western Hills Christian Church parishioners will be on December 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The production team of "The Birth" includes Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, director; Bill Fell, producer; Allison Ognibene, costume and props master; Bob Musto, musician; Scott Rogoff, lighting designer; Travis Prol, stage manager and John Thomas, sound designer.

