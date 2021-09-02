Nine Singer-Songwriters Announced At SOPAC for 2021-2022 Season

SOPAC's 2021-2022 season offers a full slate of talented Singer-Songwriters. Audiences can experience a broad swath of sounds, from the instantly recognizable music of Suzanne Vega, KT Tunstall and Roger McGuinn to up-and-comers like laidback Eric Hutchinson and the harmonious The Milk Carton Kids.

This series features a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, an Indie Folk duo, a Bayou Soul artist and a Grammy Award winner. Sample music from this lineup through SOPAC's Spotify playlist. Visit our Singer-Songwriters page for more information about each artist and to purchase tickets.

Tropical Storm Ida Update: Although SOPAC experienced flooding and damage due to the storm, at this time, we anticipate being able to re-open to the public for performances beginning September 10. Stay tuned for updates on our website.

SEPTEMBER 10

Tickets: $28-$38

This sharp dresser with a laidback sound has performed with artists such as Amos Lee, O.A.R. and Jason Mraz and is often compared to Joshua Radin, Matt Kearney and Gavin DeGraw. The multi-instrumentalist will share stories and songs, such as his #1 hit "Rock & Roll" and "OK, It's Alright with Me."

Suzanne Vega: An Evening of New York Songs & Stories

SEPTEMBER 11

Tickets: $39-$195 (VIP Packages Available)

The Grammy Award-winning artist with her restrained Folk-Pop sound celebrates her career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs & Stories, in an intimate concert.

SEPTEMBER 30

Tickets: $35-$45

With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award-nominated Indie-Folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.



NOVEMBER 12

Tickets: $38-$48

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples.

DECEMBER 9

Tickets: $38-$48

His spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for "his unpretentious heartiness" (The New York Times).



DECEMBER 10

Tickets: $35-$48

On the heels of her tour with Hall & Oates and Squeeze, the guitarist brings us her sensual Pop-Rock energy. The Grammy Award-nominated KT Tunstall is best known for her hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See."

MARCH 18

Tickets: $38-$48

A longtime friend of Hootie and the Blowfish, the guitarist has been called the "great American romantic" (The New York Times). His tender, instantly recognizable ballads "I'll Be" and "I Could Not Ask for More" are immortalized in several 2000s film and TV soundtracks.

APRIL 1

Tickets: $35-$45

Marc Broussard's signature "Bayou Soul" style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.

JUNE 23

Tickets: $34-$49

Experience Roger McGuinn's signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound and his unmistakable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn," "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man."

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.