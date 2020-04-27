Newton Theatre Speaks to Customers About Re-Opening

The New Jersey Herald has reported that The Newton Theatre has sent out a survey to its customers, asking about their feelings on conditions for the theatre to re-open once government's stay-at-home orders have ended.

The survey is asking questions such as:

Would you attend if there were strict social distancing in effect? How about attending if there were no concessions given the tight space in the theater's lobby?

Face masks, anyone? Temperature scans at the front door? Hand sanitizer available?

The theater discussed the potential of holding live concerts via teleconferencing, but decided it would require too many people, such as camera operators, sound technicians and more, to be inside the performance hall.

Jonathan Peirce, general manager of the theater said: There's a lot of questions out there...In the industry and in the community."

