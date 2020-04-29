New Jersey Youth Symphony Continues Free Online Programming

The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) continues to offer free online programming with a series of workshops exploring the orchestral excerpt requirements for the NJYS 2020-21 season auditions. The series, held on the video conferencing platform Zoom, takes place every Friday from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. through May 15. The series began on Friday, April 25 with a strings workshop, featuring violinist Naomi Youngstein; cellist Sofia Nowik; and double bassist Anthony Morris, and will continue with the schedule below. Students must sign up online at www.NJYS.org to attend the virtual workshops. For more information, call (908) 771-5544.

Friday, May 1

Maureen Hurd, Clarinet

Sasha Enegren, Bassoon

Amy Emelianoff, French Horn

Friday, May 8

Michael Stewart, Viola

Don Batchelder, Trumpet

Vernon Post, Trombone

Julius Tolentino & Matt Slocum, Jazz Workshop

Friday, May 15

TBA Flute, Oboe, and Percussion workshops. More information at www.NJYS.org.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, "During this difficult time, we want to give our young musicians as much support as possible for their audition preparation. Many students are currently unable to take private lessons for various reasons and we want to offer specific musical instruction to help them succeed at their auditions."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You