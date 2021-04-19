New Jersey Youth Symphony Announces Video Auditions

The New Jersey Youth Symphony announced today that it will hold auditions by video submission for the 2021-22 season. Audition registration for New Jersey's largest youth orchestra program, encompassing 15 ensembles including strings, winds, percussion, jazz, chamber music, and three full orchestras, is available online April 1-April 30. Audition requirements and more information can be found at NJYS.org. Interested candidates with specific questions can also send an email to info@njys.org. Deadline for audition registration is Friday, April 30, 2021.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, "The New Jersey Youth Symphony is more committed than ever to inspire and challenge our young musicians to achieve personal excellence through music in a supportive and inclusive environment. We will continue to find innovative ways to offer exceptional learning and performance opportunities for our students. Come join us!"

NJYS plans to return to a pre-pandemic season of in-person rehearsals and concerts with a continuation of its online offerings. Preparations are being made for the 2021-22 season encompassing exceptional performance opportunities, including a dozen public concerts by 15 ensembles; innovative educational experiences from online webinars and workshops to master classes by world-class guest artists; and service to the community through the gift of music. NJYS will continue to share the joy of music with older adult communities through its #StayHomeandPlay digital concert series as well as in-person live community concerts at local libraries, hospitals, and senior centers.

The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), founded in 1979, is a tiered orchestral program offering ensemble education for students in grades 3-12 across New Jersey. NJYS has grown from one orchestra of 65 students to over 500 students in 15 different orchestras and ensembles, including the internationally recognized Youth Symphony. NJYS ensembles have performed in venues including the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Carnegie Hall, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. NJYS has received numerous prestigious awards for its adventurous programming from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) and has had six European tours, including participation in the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Festival and Competition (Vienna), winning First Prizes in July 2014 and 2017.

Now in its 41st season, NJYS continues to achieve musical excellence through intensive instruction and high-level performance. Under the guidance of a talented team of conductors, coaches, and teaching artists, students are immersed in challenging repertoire, learning the art of ensemble playing, and exploring their potential in a supportive and inclusive environment. NJYS remains committed to programming works by diverse composers and regularly features 20th century African-American and women composers such as Duke Ellington, George Walker, Yvonne Desportes, Emma Lou Diemer, Julia Perry, and Florence Price.

The New Jersey Youth Symphony is a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Wharton is New Jersey's largest non-profit performing arts education organization serving over 1,500 students of all ages and abilities through a range of classes and ensembles. In addition to the New Jersey Youth Symphony, programs include the Paterson Music Project and Performing Arts School.