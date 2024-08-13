New Jersey Repertory Company Continues its 27th Season With the World Premiere of THE OTHER AMERICAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company will continue its 27 th Season with the world premiere of The Other American by D.W. Gregory (Radium Girls), directed by James Glossman. It will begin performances on September 5, with its opening night on September 7, and run through September 29, 2024.

Inspired by a true story, The Other American is set in Paris in 1952. After tangling over politics with an American tourist, a promising art student spirals into a mental breakdown that derails his life. Thirty years later, he discovers why: The tourist was a CIA operative, and the student was an unwitting participant in one of the darkest chapters of the Cold War.

"We are thrilled to present the 158 th world premiere at NJ Rep with D.W. Gregory's 'The Other American.' Gregory, known for her powerful storytelling plays such as 'Radium Girls,' brings a gripping tale that explores the unexpected intersections of art, politics, and espionage during one of the Cold War's most shadowy chapters. This play promises to captivate and challenge audiences as we continue our 27th season ."— Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJ Rep

The cast includes Amie Bermowitz (Off-Broadway: Goldstein, Ruthless!), Christopher Daftsios (Regional: The Jag, Swimming at the Ritz), Eli Ganias (Regional: Talley’s Folly), John Lescault (Off-Broadway: Handbagged. International: Defiant Requiem), and Naja Selby-Morton (Regional: Pirara).

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks , lighting design by Jill Nagle , technical direction by Brian Snyder , costume design by Patricia E. Doherty , sound design by Nick Simone , the production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer, and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJRep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The Other American will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

The cast and creative team are available for interviews.

Comments