New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep,” located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present PRIDE 2023. This month-long celebration includes an Art Gallery Show, a Photography Exhibit, and five one-act plays running throughout the month. Patrons can purchase a festival pass or individual tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Back by Popular Demand for One Week Only.

“WHAT DOESN’T KILL YOU” written and performed by James Hindman

June 8 – June 11, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm

A heart attack, an obsession with Cher, and a trip to a concentration camp. So, yes, it’s a comedy.

US PREMIERE

“THE SILVER BELL” by Alan Flanagan,

directed by Dan Hutton, with Alan Flanagan & Brendan O’Rourke

June 8 – June 18, Thurs; Fri 8:30pm; Sat 4:30pm & 8:30pm; Sun 3:30pm

It’s a tale as old as time: boy meets boy, boy loses boy, boy punches a hole in the universe to get the boy back. Join Mico and James as they tell you their reality-bending story of love, loss, and trying to find decent sausage rolls in a universe that never invented Greggs British bakery chain.

“MISS DELTA TOWNSHIP” written and performed by

Joanne Callum Powers, directed by Gail Winar

June 15 – 18, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm

“Miss Delta Township” locks on and never lets go, kicking off in the 1960s and then moving at warp speed through several decades of life and longing in a “typical” suburban American family. Except that this family, as it turns out, is anything but typical.

“DEMOCRACY SUCKS” by Monica Bauer,

directed by John FitzGibbon, starring John Fico

June 22 – 25, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm

Professor B has been teaching Political Philosophy 101 at Upper Michigan State for ten years, but now, he drinks during class and uses sock puppets of Plato and Socrates to convince his students that democracy sucks. There’s an online petition to have him fired. His only hope is an outstanding rating from his students on the Course Evaluations.

Back by Popular Demand for One Week Only

SISTER MARY’S PLAYTIME written and performed by Tim McArthur

June 22 – 25, Thurs; Fri 8:30pm; Sat 4:30pm & 8:30pm; Sun 3:30pm

Sister Mary was found on the steps of St Peter’s of the Sisters of the Third Removed, in the heart of London’s West End. She was wrapped in a copy of the Stage Newspaper in a handbag. It is rumored she is the secret love child of West End Musical Theatre Star, Elaine Paige. Join Sister Mary as she battles the blues with her unique comedy and variety. No pulpit. No psalms. No prayers. She’s not that kind of nun!

Ongoing Fine Art Exhibitions

FREE OPENING RECEPTION - Saturday, June 3 from 4 pm – 7 pm

“OUR WAY” (June 3 – June 25)

Curated by Mare Akana, artists from the LGBTQ+ community share their views on life, love, and the world they live in.

“OUT” (June 3 – June 25)

A collection of portraits from Andrea Phox Photography showcasing members of the LGBTQ+ community.