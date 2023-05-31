New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep,” located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present PRIDE 2023. This month-long celebration includes an Art Gallery Show, a Photography Exhibit, and five one-act plays running throughout the month. Patrons can purchase a festival pass or individual tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Back by Popular Demand for One Week Only.
“WHAT DOESN’T KILL YOU” written and performed by James Hindman
June 8 – June 11, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm
A heart attack, an obsession with Cher, and a trip to a concentration camp. So, yes, it’s a comedy.

US PREMIERE
“THE SILVER BELL” by Alan Flanagan,
directed by Dan Hutton, with Alan Flanagan & Brendan O’Rourke
June 8 – June 18, Thurs; Fri 8:30pm; Sat 4:30pm & 8:30pm; Sun 3:30pm
It’s a tale as old as time: boy meets boy, boy loses boy, boy punches a hole in the universe to get the boy back. Join Mico and James as they tell you their reality-bending story of love, loss, and trying to find decent sausage rolls in a universe that never invented Greggs British bakery chain.

“MISS DELTA TOWNSHIP” written and performed by
Joanne Callum Powers, directed by Gail Winar
June 15 – 18, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm
“Miss Delta Township” locks on and never lets go, kicking off in the 1960s and then moving at warp speed through several decades of life and longing in a “typical” suburban American family. Except that this family, as it turns out, is anything but typical.

“DEMOCRACY SUCKS” by Monica Bauer,
directed by John FitzGibbon, starring John Fico
June 22 – 25, Thurs; Fri 7pm; Sat 3pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm
Professor B has been teaching Political Philosophy 101 at Upper Michigan State for ten years, but now, he drinks during class and uses sock puppets of Plato and Socrates to convince his students that democracy sucks. There’s an online petition to have him fired. His only hope is an outstanding rating from his students on the Course Evaluations. 

Back by Popular Demand for One Week Only
SISTER MARY’S PLAYTIME written and performed by Tim McArthur
June 22 – 25, Thurs; Fri 8:30pm; Sat 4:30pm & 8:30pm; Sun 3:30pm
Sister Mary was found on the steps of St Peter’s of the Sisters of the Third Removed, in the heart of London’s West End. She was wrapped in a copy of the Stage Newspaper in a handbag. It is rumored she is the secret love child of West End Musical Theatre Star, Elaine Paige. Join Sister Mary as she battles the blues with her unique comedy and variety. No pulpit. No psalms. No prayers. She’s not that kind of nun!

Ongoing Fine Art Exhibitions

FREE OPENING RECEPTION - Saturday, June 3 from 4 pm – 7 pm  

“OUR WAY” (June 3 – June 25)
Curated by Mare Akana, artists from the LGBTQ+ community share their views on life, love, and the world they live in. 

“OUT” (June 3 – June 25)
A collection of portraits from Andrea Phox Photography showcasing members of the LGBTQ+ community.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Explore Warren Partners With Centenary Stage Company To Sponsor Their 2023 SUMMERFEST Of E Photo
Explore Warren Partners With Centenary Stage Company To Sponsor Their 2023 SUMMERFEST Of Events

Centenary Stage Company has announces that they are partnering with Explore Warren, the first ever sponsor of CSC's Summerfest of events, to present a summer of musical theatre and concert events.

Summer Theater Project Returns To Burgdorff Center In Maplewood For 2023 Photo
Summer Theater Project Returns To Burgdorff Center In Maplewood For 2023

The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is returning to Maplewood's Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road, for the second straight year for its highly anticipated Summer Season, July 6.

GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT Concert is Coming to St. Thomas the Apostle Church Photo
GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT Concert is Coming to St. Thomas the Apostle Church

On Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 3pm The Music Ministry of St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Bloomfield, NJ will present God, Country, and the American Spirit: A 'Thank You' Concert for Veterans.

East Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church Photo
East Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church

East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) announced today that it has been offered a 25-year lease to utilize Cape May’s historic Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) for its future productions. Having had a successful tenure at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May for over 20 years, the Company will now begin to raise funds to renovate the space to turn it into a theater with the hopes of opening for the 2024 season.


Recommended For You