New Jersey Performing Presents The Gipsy Kings with Tickets On-Sale Now

New Jersey Performing (NJPAC) presents The Gipsy Kings Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. The GRAMMY-winning band behind "Bamboléo" celebrates 25+ years of flamenco, salsa, and pop fusion perfection in the party-starting spirit of the south of France.



Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, The Gipsy Kings celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition - taking audiences back to southern France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.



Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, the band continues a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin. From playing on the streets of Cannes and the hedonistic heights of St. Tropez, they break world music barriers as one of the rare groups to climb the U.S. and world music charts. Featured in the likes of The Big Lebowski, Toy Story 3 and Glee, the band has embraced western classics by Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers and The Eagles with globe-hopping grace, while also incorporating dramatic cues from Brazilian and Caribbean culture.



The Gipsy Kings will Raise the Roof with dance-ready furor, returning to their groundbreaking eponymous album and the nomadic spirit that has led to their GRAMMY Award-winning album Savor Flamenco - giving audiences the "deep shout at the heart of our community."



Tickets to see The Gipsy Kings are available NOW at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

http://www.njpac.org/

Twitter: @NJPAC

Hashtag: #NJPAC

facebook.com/NJPAC

YouTube: NJPACtv





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You