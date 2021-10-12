Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Gary Gulman: BORN ON 3RD BASE

Oct. 12, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m.

Gary Gulman is one of the greatest working comedians today-the comic the other comics wait around to watch.

Radiating good-natured charm, Gary's late-night TV show appearances are instantly iconic, especially his famous Conan set "How the States Got Their Abbreviations." Fresh off his mental health centered comedy special The Great Depresh (HBO), Gary's latest tour features all-new material exploring the wealth gap. From his impoverished childhood to food stamps to free lunch, Gary skewers class inequality with his signature warmth and wit.

Tickets to see Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base go on-sale Friday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


