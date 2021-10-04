New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Triveni Zakir Hussain, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Kala Ramnath on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Experience the height of traditional Indian classic music with three world-renowned performers: tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, master veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh and acclaimed violinist Kala Ramnath.

GRAMMY Award winner Zakir Hussain has elevated the status of the tabla, not only throughout India but with world music fans around the globe. The London Telegraph has classified Hussain as "the presiding genius and global ambassador for North Indian classical music."

With her mesmerizing glides, the timing and purity of her notes, and the soulfulness of her playing, Jayanthi Kumaresh has been captivating audiences around the world for 30 years. One of the world's leading veena artists, her music blends tradition and innovation, regularly transcending boundaries of language and region.

Violinist Kala Ramnath was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Miles from India project, and her compositions appeared on the GRAMMY-winning album In 27 Pieces. "If Mozart had been transported to the South Asian subcontinent, this is what he and improvised Western classical music might have sounded like," says Jazz Wise.

Tickets to see Triveni go on-sale Friday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.