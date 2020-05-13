New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents New Dance Performances

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announces new dance performances. With a mix of exhilarating premieres, new productions, and returning favorites, the dance performances feature a diverse, international array of multicultural.



Parsons Dance jolts the spirit and will soothe the soul on (Oct. 16.) Trained at the Alvin Ailey School before joining the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Artistic Director David Parsons uses every crayon in the box to create thrilling moments onstage. Like his iconic work Caught, a breathtaking illusion where the dancer's feet seem to never touch the ground.



The Nutcracker State Ballet Ukraine (Dec 12) will fill you with Christmas spirit. Starring the acclaimed State Ballet Theater of Ukraine, this treasured fairytale follows a young girl's journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes and an army of mice. Tchaikovsky's beloved score is full of instantly recognizable holiday music, including "Waltz of the Flowers," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," "Waltz of the Snowflakes" and more.



NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza Hip Hop Nutcracker with 2 performances on (Dec. 19) is a reimagination of the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet with explosive urban choreography. Rap legend, Kurtis Blow serves as the special guest MC. Witness these unstoppable all-star dancers that creatively performs an inventive remix of the classic story of The Nutcracker. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.



2021 is the year of the Golden Ox! It's the annual Chinese New Year celebration with New Jersey's beloved Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company set to take the stage with Feb. 13-14 . Explore a vibrant cultural bazaar outside the theater. Marvel at leaping lions, flying dragons and acrobatic spectacle on the stage. Wear something red and gold for the occasion-as there will be a lucky red envelope with money inside!



The renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) marks its annual NJPAC engagement with three performances May 7-9. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Revelations, the cultural treasure that changed modern dance forever. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the company's long-standing impact on the world of modern dance and their unique role in celebrating the African American cultural experience. The artists of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are on a path of discovery with mixed repertory program and will feature new and classic works, including the beloved Ailey masterpiece Revelations. Using African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs and holy blues, Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul.

Parsons Dance

Fri., October 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/parsons-dance/

The Nutcracker State Ballet of Ukraine

Sat., December 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/the-nutcracker-state-ballet-of-Ukraine/

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow

Sat, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/the-hip-hop-nutcracker-featuring-kurtis-blow/

Nai-Ni Chen Chinese New Year Celebration

Sat., February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. & Sun., February 14th at 2:00 p.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/nai-ni-chen-chinese-new-year-celebration/

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Fri., May 7th, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Sat., May 8th at 8:00 p.m. Sun., May 9th at 8:00 p.m.

https://www.njpac.org/event/alvin-ailey-american-dance-theater/





