New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Justin Willman Virtual Show

Willman's performance will stream Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7pm & 10pm.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center may be closed for in theater presentations but remains open for creative content and new VIRTUAL entertainment presentations. From the comfort and safety of their own homes and with the convenience and ease of Zoom, patrons can unique never before seen performances.



NJPAC presents Justin Willman from "Magic for Humans" on Netflix on Saturday, September 12, 2020 for two virtual performances at 7PM & 10PM. Known for his creative stunts and illusions that fill audiences with wonder and laughter, Justin is bringing his humorous and heartfelt style of street magic right to your living room. This interactive show features magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises via Zoom, for one incredible hour that's sure to delight everyone in your family.



Each ticket allows viewing on one device, patrons can enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends and family. During the performance, Justin will see, hear, and interact with the audience in real-time, making this a truly unique experience! Capacity is limited, be sure to reserve tickets today at https://bit.ly/3b2c65I before they magically disappear...

HOW IT WORKS:

Download Zoom in advance of the event. Why not go ahead and do it now? zoom.us

The day before the event, you'll receive an email with the login information for actual the performance.

Join us when the "doors" to the waiting room open 30 minutes before the event's start time. We'll get you all checked in.

You will be allowed entry once the performance is ready to begin. Your video will be live, but your microphone will be muted to begin. You may be unmuted at times throughout the show to interact with Justin.

Enjoy the show!

