New Jersey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER with New Jersey Symphony Begins Performances  December 12

New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the The Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 15 performances beginning Friday, December 12 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony under the direction of Constantine Kitsopoulos will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $47-99 (All fees included)

New this season is a sensory friendly performance on Friday, December 26 at 1 pm. This will be a full production of Nutcracker with some modifications to lighting and sound and atmosphere so that it can be enjoyed by individuals with specific needs.

The Nutcracker brings together three of the state's leading cultural institutions – New Jersey Ballet, New Jersey Symphony and MPAC – to present a Nutcracker that is firmly established as New Jersey's favorite holiday tradition.

When the curtain rises, audiences in Morristown can expect the eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, glorious costumes, and the magic and pantomime that have inspired critics to call it, “A spectacle that never seems to age…magic that should go on and on,” and “One of the best…as good as it gets.”

New Jersey Ballet's The Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. It debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given over 1,000 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and more than a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.

The Nutcracker performances at MPAC:

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6 pm

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 6 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 1 pm

Friday, Dec. 26 at 1 pm (sensory friendly)

Friday, Dec. 26 at 6 pm

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 1 pm

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 6 pm

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2024-2025 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.