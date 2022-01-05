New Jersey Arts Community Celebrates National Day Of Racial Healing With Public Events In-Person And Online

The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey has partnered with the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Center at Rutgers University - Newark to curate a line-up of arts events celebrating the National Day of Racial Healing.

The National Day of Racial Healing, a nationwide program coordinated by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation takes place January 18, 2022. Arts events focused on the theme of "Racial Healing in Action" will occur between January 16 and February 11, 2022 in south, central, and northern New Jersey. Events include both in-person and virtual visual art exhibitions, theatre, dance, and music performances, community workshops, panel discussions, and film screenings. A complete listing is below.

"The National Day of Racial Healing is a critical platform enabling individuals and organizations across the country to participate in the recognition that awareness and action are imperative to healing our nation's racial crisis. This opportunity for our arts community to participate, supports our goal of creating change and moving this conversation forward to transform our workplace and how we engage with each other," says Donna Walker-Kuhne, Senior Advisor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Chair of the Creating Change Steering Committee.

"It has been a pleasure to partner with the Creating Change Network," says Sharon Stroye, Director of the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) Center and Director of Public Engagement in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University - Newark. "The mission of the TRHT Center at Rutgers University -Newark is to draw on the methodologies and strategies of the humanities and the arts within a social justice framework, where RU-N and diverse community partners can engage in an arc of interactive programming designed to change the narrative about race and race relations in Newark and beyond."

Launched in Spring 2021 with the Creating Change Virtual Symposium, attended by more than 550 arts leaders, the Creating Change Network offers ongoing roundtables and workshops, in-person accountability check-ins, and other collaborative efforts. The programs of the Creating Change Network are guided by a steering committee, chaired by Donna Walker-Kuhne (Senior Advisor, Community Engagement at NJPAC), and representing arts administrators, artists, and leaders of social justice organizations.

The activities of the Creating Change Network are supported by the Grunin Foundation.

Learn more at https://childrensong.org/.