New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra to Present NBCO@MORVEN

Members of the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra musicians will present NBCO@Morven, a three-part series of uncommon chamber music pieces connected by a common theme. All events will take place in Morven's Stockton Education Center adjacent to the museum and include admission to the museum prior to the concert.

Short works are mixed with lively and informative discussions with the orchestra's conductor Mark Hyczko.

"Extended Techniques" features works that explore unusual approaches to writing for instruments. This concluding salon entitled "Life/Death," examines music written at momentous occasions in the composers' lives. Light refreshments will be served throughout.





