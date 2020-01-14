National Symphony Orchestra Of Ukraine Announced At MPAC

The National Symphony Orchestra performs at MPAC on Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

Founded in 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is one of the finest symphony orchestra in Eastern Europe.

The Orchestra has gained international recognition over a remarkably short period of time. After an appearance in Moscow, Dmitri Shostakovich commented, "This orchestra has as distinguished a group of performers as one would be likely to find anywhere. The ensemble of the orchestra is of the highest level. In addition, the various soloists and instrumental groups within the Orchestra play exceptionally and complement each other beautifully - as would the greatest of the world's symphony orchestras."

Since 1993, the NSOU has released more than 100 sound recordings which include both Ukrainian and international repertoires. Most of these recordings have received the highest international acclaim. In 1994, the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) rated NSOU's recording of Boris Lyatoshynsky's Symphonies No. 2 and No. 3 as "The Best Recording of the Year." The CD of Silvestrov's "Requiem for Larissa" was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005. The CD of Bloch and Lees' Violin Concertos was nominated for a Grammy Award four years later.

Since April of 1999, Volodymyr Sirenko has been the Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the NSOU. Since June of 2006, Alexander Hornostai has been its Managing Director and Producer.

For more information visit www.mayoarts.org.





