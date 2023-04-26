Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And More

NJPAC continues to present classical programming anchored in artistic excellence and continues to build upon NJPAC's commitment to delivering diverse performances.

Apr. 26, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Smart Family Foundation; David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini has announced the 2023/24 Classical Performances.

The highly anticipated 202324 Classical performances include iconic and classical favorites including An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman (Oct. 8) New Jersey Symphony Orchestra's Season Finale with Conductor Xian Zhang and special guest Joshua Bell (June 9 and 11) and beloved fan favorite Midori and Festival String Lucerne (Nov. 5) and Batman In Concert with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra (March 2, 2024.)

Before each Classical performance, NJPAC invites ticket holders to
Classical Overtures, hosted by Daniel Dodds, Leader, and Artistic Director,
held an hour before the show in the Chase Room. These interactive presentations are hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra and are free to ticket holders.

NJPAC's 2023/24 Classical performances will go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



New Jersey Symphony:
Season Finale with Joshua Bell


Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 P.M.
Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 P.M.
Prudential Hall
$25 - $92

Xian Zhang conductor
Joshua Bell violin
New Jersey Symphony
Daniel Bernard Roumain New Work (World Premiere, New Jersey Symphony Commission)
The New Jersey Symphony premieres an all-new commission from Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain. A master storyteller, DBR will continue to wow New Jersey audiences with his genre-bending music.

An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 3:00 P.M>
$49 - $109
Get a glimpse behind the music that defined a generation. Itzhak Perlman has solidified his place as the world's reigning violin virtuoso with performances in everything from Schindler's List to Sesame Street, and even the inauguration of President Obama.
An Afternoon with Itzhak Perlman is a multi-media program hosted by Perlman that leads the audience through his life with personal photos, clips, and music. Accompanied by longtime friend and collaborator, pianist Rohan De Silva, Perlman shines as he shares the compelling story of a young boy who became a household name.

Midori and Festival String Lucerne

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 P.M.
Chase Room
$49 - $109
Midori began her meteoric career as a violin prodigy. By age 12, she had left audiences around the globe standing and cheering. And The New York Times has declared "she is an artist of inspiring gifts." See the breathtaking Midori perform Schumann's romantic Violin Concerto with Festival Strings Lucerne in this concert also featuring music of Beethoven.

Batman in Concert with NJSO

Saturday, March 2, 2024
$39 - $89
Watch Tim Burton's 1989 film (PG-13) on the big screen as the New Jersey Symphony performs Danny Elfman's score, live. The Oscar-winning movie stars Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Billy Dee Williams and Jack Nicholson as the scene-stealing Joker. Danny Elfman came up with Batman's theme while on a long flight-ducking into the airplane bathroom multiple times to record himself singing the melody so he wouldn't forget. The flight attendants were suspicious, but it became one of the most iconic superhero themes of all time. Dress up in your favorite Batman or DC cosplay for this event-but no swooping through the air, please.


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




