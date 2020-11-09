NJPAC To Host Virtual Evening with Maria Schneider & Donny McCaslin

NJPAC and Jazz Standard present an online evening with multiple GRAMMY Award winning jazz composer and bandleader Maria Schneider.

NJPAC and Jazz Standard present an online evening with multiple GRAMMY Award winning jazz composer and bandleader Maria Schneider on Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The event is free on Facebook.



She'll discuss and share tracks from her 2020 double-LP release Data Lords, a "powerful new album" that "protests big tech's invasion of our lives" (The Guardian). Maria will be joined by jazz saxophonist Donny McCaslin, who has been a mainstay in Maria's orchestra and who defined the visionary fusion of David Bowie's final studio recording, Blackstar.



"[Data Lords is] the most daring work of Schneider's career, which sets the bar imposingly high. This is music of extravagant mastery, and it comes imbued with a spirit of risk..." -NPR



"I've never had more fun writing music. I threw caution to the wind on this album and it felt really good." -Maria Schneider



For more information, visit NJPAC.org.

