New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Women at NJPAC A Gathering Of Givers: Reshaping Our Communities and Our World on Monday, March, 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

As we begin to imagine our lives after the pandemic, we know that women's needs and choices will be critical to how the world evolves. Will the millions of women who left the workforce last year rejoin it? How will workplaces be transformed? What conversations will women lead in the public square, and how will our art chronicle this moment? How will our philanthropy reshape our communities? How can women move the country toward greater social justice?

Join us on International Women's Day for the third annual Women@NJPAC Gathering of Givers event as we explore these pivotal questions. Our virtual meet-up this year will bring leaders from the worlds of philanthropy, art, activism, and business together to hear how they believe the future will unfold. Then, share your own inspiration in small-group break-out sessions where you can meet, network, and discuss ideas one-on-one with Women@NJPAC leadership and other attendees.

Special performance by Melba Moore

Featuring:

Lara Abrash, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte & Touche, LLP

Grace Lynne Haynes, Visual Artist, and Inaugural Member of Kehinde Wiley 's Black Rock Senegal Residency

Joanne Lin, Principal, Newark Venture Partners

Fayemi Shakur, Arts and Cultural Affairs Director, City of Newark

Salamishah Tillet, Author, In Search of the Color Purple: The Story of an American Masterpiece, and Founding Director, The New Arts Justice Initiative, Express Newark

Nina Mitchell Wells, Esq., Former Secretary of State, State of New Jersey

Suzanne Willian, Co-Founder and CEO, The Co-Co