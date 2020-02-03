NJPAC Presents Comedian Chris Distefano

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Chris Distefano on Saturday, April, 18, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.



Chris Distefano is taking over the comedy world, one laugh at a time. Along with comedy buddy Yannis Pappas, he created the gut-busting Bay Ridge Boys web series and History Hyenas podcast. With his hilarious POV and growing fan base, Chris quickly caught Comedy Central's eye-and now he's the network's rising star. He hosts the weekly series Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, premiered a new standup special (Size 38 Waist), and has another special AND an animated series in the works. This performance at NJPAC is just the next step in his plan for total comedy domination.



Tickets to see Chris Distefano are On-Sale Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





