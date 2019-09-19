NJPAC Celebrates Contemporary Stars And Rising Voices In Comedy

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an unhinged diverse comedy line-up celebrating contemporary stars and rising voices.



Making his NJPAC debut on Friday, October 4th it's Lebanese American Nemr known for his comedy special, No Bombing in Beirut, across the United States on Showtime, and in Canada on CraveTV.



Then on Saturday October 12th it's Jersey City's Bad Boy Mike Marino with special guest Jon Bramnick, hysterical comedy about the Italian American experience.



Don't miss New Jersey native Michael Ian Black who is an occasional Twitter troublemaker. He was the dry, deadpan star of MTV's game-changing sketch troupe The State-who went on to become the favorite dry, deadpan star in cult classic Wet Hot American Summer, This is 40, TV Land's The Jim Gaffigan Show and Comedy Central's Another Period.



NJPAC welcomes the hilarious Franco Escamilla-AKA "El Diablo" and "El Amo del Sarcasmo" This Mexican comedian makes his NJPAC debut on Saturday, November 2nd­ with a brand-new show: Payaso (Clown).(The Master of Sarcasm.) Escamilla is known around the world for a unique comedic style that's rough, biting and seasoned with a healthy dose of black humor, he's been seen on Comedy Central and Netflix - this performance will be performed in Spanish.



In this acclaimed one-man performance, writer and comedian Eli Castro explores what it means to be Puerto Rican and live in the United States. Expect to laugh hard on Friday, November 8th as Castro celebrates diversity and bold commentary on Spanglish culture, Made in Puerto Rico is an insightful look at family, music and cultural identity.



On Friday, November 29th Escape the madness of holiday shopping at this uproarious evening featuring some of stand-up's biggest stars: DeRay Davis (of Fox's Empire and FX's Snowfall), Tony Rock (HBO's All Def Comedy), Jess Hilarious (Fox's Rel) and Drew Fraser (HBO's P. Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy). Stand-up comic Smokey Suarez (Comedy Central's Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey) is your host!



Magician Michael Carbonaro brings his signature blend to NJPAC on Sunday, December 29th of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-boggling magic to the Prudential Hall stage!



Known for his hidden camera magic series, The Carbonaro Effect (in its fourth season on truTV and now streaming on Netflix). Carbonaro will perform incredible illusions that will have audiences laughing and scratching their heads. It's a night of impossible surprises and unpredictable fun that will dazzle kids and adults alike.



Don't miss out on the laughter, tickets are available now by visiting NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You