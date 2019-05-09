NJPAC Announces 2019-2020 Classical Series and American Song Series

Renowned maestros and superstar vocalists will deliver unforgettable performances spanning the classical music canon and the Great American Songbook during New Jersey Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Classical Series and American Song Series.



A virtuosic appearance by master violinist Joshua Bell with his Academy of St Martin in the Fields, a holiday program with the beloved Boston Pops Orchestra, a pair of internationally acclaimed orchestras, and an opera about Newark jazz icon Sarah Vaughan highlight the Classical Series. The American Song Series is represented in fine style by Broadway favorite Mandy Patinkin, Tony Award nominated playwright and performer Taylor Mac, unparalleled Songbook interpreter Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, and a host of other preeminent jazz vocalists.

Joshua Bell, one of the most distinctive and celebrated violinists of his era, leads the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, soloing on Paganini's technically brilliant Violin Concerto No. 1 and leading Brahms' expressive Fourth Symphony.



"The Boston Pops on Tour," under the leadership of venerated conductor Keith Lockhart, will perform a festive holiday concert of best-loved songs of the season.



The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine brings a taste of Russia to Newark with majestic interpretations of works by Tchaikovsky (Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin" and Symphony No. 5), Rachmaninoff (Second Piano Concerto), and Berezovsky (Symphony in C). The mesmerizing pianist Olga Kern is guest soloist.



Led by world-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, the prodigious Munich Philharmonic will awe the audience with its captivating program featuring Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor") and Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony. Guest soloist is pianist Behzod Abduraimov.



The worlds of classical music and American Songbook will be bridged when New Jersey's Trilogy: An Opera Company presents "Sassy," an exciting, new operatic production that explores the spectacular life and sublime artistry of Newark's own Sarah "Sassy" Vaughan. "Sassy" journeys through the great jazz singer's musical and personal struggles and triumphs.

The Great American Songbook is represented by no less than Broadway superstar Mandy Patinkin. His show, "Diaries," is a musical journey that includes tunes by Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin, Rufus Wainwright and many more. Adam Ben-David accompanies on piano.



Taylor Mac's "Holiday Sauce" is an utterly outrageous, queer-Christmas tour de force, filled with unique renditions of songs that listeners love to hate. A 2019 Tony-nominated dramatist, actor and singer-songwriter, Mac is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship "genius grant" and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Five-time Grammy nominee and heralded Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein, joined by versatile vocalist Storm Large, salutes the greats in "Shaken & Stirred" - legends such as Sinatra, Nat King Cole, James Taylor, Al Green, Bill Haley and Stevie Wonder.



Valerie Simpson, half of the songwriting team of Ashford and Simpson, recreates the intimate atmosphere of her Manhattan nightspot, The Sugar Bar, with special guest saxophonist Dave Koz and a cast of emerging talents from the club. They will perform Ashford & Simpson hits and many more fan favorites.



Great American Songbook champion Ann Hampton Callaway and eight-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton join forces for the first time in "In Technicolor," a sensational tribute to music from the movies, showcasing songs by Gershwin, Mercer, Porter, Mancini, Sondheim and others.



"Disney and the Boys: Will & Anthony Nunziata Sing The Sherman Brothers" is a multimedia concert of all your favorite Disney classics, many composed by The Sherman Brothers ("Mary Poppins"), and including selections from "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid" and more.



Tickets for the 2019-20 Classical Series and The American Song series at NJPAC go on- sale Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Be sure to reserve tickets at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.



The 2019-20 Classical Series is presented, in part, through the generosity of the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.



The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, and the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund.





