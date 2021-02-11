NJ Rep Presents MY DEAD WIFE by Mike Folie

How does one entice an audience at this moment in time to come and see a play titled "My Dead Wife" by Mike Folie, presented over four days in February. Against the backdrop of COVID, isolation from those we love, daily uncertainty, and political upheaval one cannot be blamed for seeking escape and a brief respite from but one more reminder of the fragility of our lives. "My Dead Wife", however, transcends its title, and although it chronicles the true story of a twenty-five year marriage that ends in tragedy, this is not the end but rather the beginning of the story.

Performed by the playwright himself, this powerful and uplifting autobiographical play deals with the road to healing and how one moves on and recommits to life, and even finds joy after what may at first seem an insurmountable pain. Assisted by visitations by his departed wife, portrayed with all her humor and no-nonsense approach to life, she is conjured in all her vitality. This is ultimately a play not about loss and despair, but love and hope, something we will all need as we begin to move beyond what will be remembered as an historic and apocalyptic time.

Mike Folie's plays have been produced off-Broadway and at various regional theaters throughout the U.S. At New Jersey Rep he has been one of the most produced playwrights with productions of "The Adjustment", "An Unhappy Woman", "Naked by the River", "Slave Shack", "Panama", and "Lemonade". NJ Rep welcomes him back with "My Dead Wife" with four special performances from February 18-21. Performed free of charge, "My Dead Wife" can be viewed beginning February 18 at www.njrep.org