Music at the Mansion Continues At The Thorne Mansion in Morristown

The event is on Sunday, November 27 at 3pm. 

Nov. 11, 2022  

NiCori Studios & Productions have announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at it's new location at the historic Thorne Mansion, home to the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday, November 27 at 3pm.

Performers to include singer, actor, writer Jeree Wade, "Clearly Now" comprised of multi-award winning singers Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos & Marcus Simeone, as well as Broadway actor, DC Anderson all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Shane Turner on piano and Julia King as the "Young Musician Moment" performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series "Music at the Mansion" which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.


