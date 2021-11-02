Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville Will Present ELF, The Musical Beginning This Week

Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville continues its season with an all-new production of the musical ELF based on the 2003 film. ELF will begin performances on November 5th and play on weekends through November 21st.

ELF is the hilarious and charming tale of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face his truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Patrick Mertz is set to lead the production as Buddy alongside his wife, Kimberly Mertz playing Jovie. Thirteen-year-old Gavin Prikril steps into the role of Buddy's half-brother Michael Hobbs, with Jonathan Wierzbicki as Walter Hobbs and Anna Hentz as Emily Hobbs. The big man himself, Santa, will be played by David McCloughan Jr., Rachel Fingles as Deb, Lynn Baskin as Mr. Greenway, and Lauren Waksman will play the department store manager.Completing the cast are the members of the ensemble which include Kyle Binkley, Jenn Hsiao, Eric Raymond, Judith Segers, Michael Hall, Rich Phillips, Amanda Romig, Ronald Pae, Lauren Gregorovic, Ben Busick, Wyatt Kim, and Kate Jones.

The production is being directed and choreographed by Louis Palena with the assistance of Deven Miller, costume design by Jordan Brennan, musical direction by Sue Den Outer, and Chris Cichon leading the technical direction.

ELF is sure to get you into the holiday spirit! Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members.

For more information on the theatre's safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.