Music Mountain Theatre Returns to Performances with NOISES OFF!

Music Mountain Theatre will return to performances on January 28th with their first show of the 2022 season, Noises Off! Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off follows a second-rate company of actors rehearsing a flop of a show called Nothing's On.

The actors' lives and loves are interwoven and complicated, with out of control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turning every performance into a high-risk adventure with slamming doors, falling trousers and many plates of flying sardines!

The full 2022 season brings an exciting variety of audience favorites and new productions to the MMT main stage including: Noises Off Gypsy Moon Over Buffalo The Sound of Music The Producers Godspell La Cage Aux Folles In the Heights Crazy for You The Vagina Monologues Thoroughly Modern Millie A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A Christmas Carol Big Band Holiday Concert

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM

In addition to the Mainstage productions, performances for Young Audiences will be offered throughout the year and the Music Mountain Theatre School also offers classes encompassing a range of disciplines across acting, musical theatre, costuming, and dance. Registration for theatre school classes is currently underway and the session will begin on January 31st!

Subscribe and save with a subscription package for next season! 2022 subscriptions are Valid from January 2022 to December 2022 and can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or calling 609.397.3337.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required inside the building. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.