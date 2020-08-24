Music Mountain Theatre Presents TIME STOPS: AN AFTERNOON OF SONG WITH JIM & JOAN SCHUBIN

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 29th at 3:00 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre presents Time Stops: An Afternoon of Song with Jim and Joan Schubin. The couple will be accompanied by Francois Suhr.

Jim's credits include 1st prize in the International Lotte Lenya Singing Competition, the first National Tour of The Sound of Music, and more than a year starring Off-Broadway as Matt in the longest running musical of all time, The Fantasticks.

Joan has been performing in the NJ area since the age of 7. Favorite roles include Mary Poppins, Polly in Crazy for You, and Marian in The Music Man. She is a proud middle school theater teacher in Pennington, New Jersey.

François Suhr is a music teacher in the South Brunswick School District as well as a pianist and music director for a variety of theatre companies and schools across the state of New Jersey. He also serves as the music director for the Villagers Theatre Miniature Musical Makers Program and as a piano accompanist with the Princeton Girl choir/Boy choir. His most recent music direction credits are at the Kelsey Theatre (Catch Me If You Can, Newsies, West Side Story, Miss Saigon) and with Phoenix Productions (Newsies, In the Heights, Seussical).

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto Vimeo for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 29th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

