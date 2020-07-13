Music Mountain Theatre Presents LADIES OF THE 80's Virtual Live-Streamed Concert

Music Mountain Theatre will present The Ladies of the 80's. The concert is the third in a six-week summer concert series. The concert is a nostalgic romp through the glorious music and big bangs of the female superstars of the eighties. It is the brain child of Jen Lameo who starred in the Princess and the Pea at Open Air Theatre. She, along with life- time friends and Co-Artistic Directors Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena put together this fun concert. Tune in for fun costumes, big hair and great music, all provided by our current MMT company and friends.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto YouTube for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday July 18th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

