Music Mountain Theatre Presents Junior Company Cabaret

Music Mountain Theatre presents The Junior Company Cabaret. This concert will feature members of the MMT Junior company singing from shows that they love . These talented young members will be singing Broadway tunes from such shows as Mean Girls, Addams Family and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few. They are sure to entertain you with their talent.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto Vimeo for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 15th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

