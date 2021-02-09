Music Mountain Theatre Kicks Off 2021 Season

Music Mountain Theatre will begin their 2021 season on with Strollin' Down Broadway: A 50s Revue running February 19 - 28. The Theatre will continue at 25% indoor capacity while also offering the options to stream at home.

The first in a series of decades revues, Strollin' Down Broadway will include popular hits from the 1950s, as well as Broadway music from 50s style musicals. Join this cast of singers as they take us on a trip back to the 50s, where Bobby Soxers and Greasers ruled the school.

Following Strollin' Down Broadway, the Theatre will debut The Diary of Anne Frank March 5 - 21. The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th Century. The memoirs of this young Jewish girl, forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution, are an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of our human history.

Other shows in the 2021 season include a 60s concert and a 70s concert as part of the decade revue series. Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on our safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.